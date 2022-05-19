Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 138 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

BEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

BEG opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.65) on Thursday. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.34 ($1.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £205.87 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.45.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.