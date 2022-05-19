Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €264.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €264.00 ($275.00) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday.
ALV opened at €200.85 ($209.22) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €211.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €210.77. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($215.42).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
