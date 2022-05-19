Berenberg Bank Cuts BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 220

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
BTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.50).
