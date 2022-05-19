Berenberg Bank Cuts BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 220

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.50).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

