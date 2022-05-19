Berenberg Bank Cuts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €11.50

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €12.30 ($12.81) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRARY. HSBC downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.02) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($16.67) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 105,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.79. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

