Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $13,618,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.