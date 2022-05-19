Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Berry alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -37.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at $121,803,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.