Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Truist Financial

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.71. 181,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,041. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,710 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

