Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Better Choice has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

In other news, EVP Donald Young bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 548,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 519,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,380 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

