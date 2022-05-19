B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 105.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

NYSE BGS opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

