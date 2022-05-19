B&G Foods, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 105.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

B&G Foods stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $390,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

