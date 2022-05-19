B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after buying an additional 226,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

