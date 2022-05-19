Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIOC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

BIOC opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biocept by 91.7% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biocept in the third quarter worth $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

