BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioVie in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

BIVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BioVie has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 45.0% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 90.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

