BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of flat yr/yr for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28.

NYSE:BJ opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.45.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

