BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $747.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $591.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $691.26 and a 200 day moving average of $800.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $583.05 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.