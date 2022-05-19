BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $747.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $591.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $691.26 and a 200 day moving average of $800.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $583.05 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
