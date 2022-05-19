Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.55.

NYSE:BX opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

