Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,510,050 shares of company stock worth $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.