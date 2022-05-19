Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

