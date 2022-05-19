Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of BRG opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a current ratio of 160.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.