Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a current ratio of 160.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

