BMO Capital Markets Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $210.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.16.
Shares of TGT stock traded down $8.05 on Thursday, hitting $153.56. The stock had a trading volume of 337,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. Target has a one year low of $155.20 and a one year high of $268.98.
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $12,334,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 14.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 65.4% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,415 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.