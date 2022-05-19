BMO Capital Markets Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $210.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.16.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $8.05 on Thursday, hitting $153.56. The stock had a trading volume of 337,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. Target has a one year low of $155.20 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $12,334,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 14.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 65.4% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,415 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

