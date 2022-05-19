BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMO Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £227.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.99. BMO Real Estate Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.20 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.25).

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

