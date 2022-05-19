BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BMO Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £227.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.99. BMO Real Estate Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.20 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.25).
