Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of BOLT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 171,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.06. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 904,750 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 194,166 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 915,494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.