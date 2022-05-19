boohoo group (BOO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for boohoo group (LON: BOO):

5/16/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 140 ($1.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.80). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.47).

5/3/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 140 ($1.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/13/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/11/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 190 ($2.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 77.67 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.55. boohoo group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337 ($4.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £984.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.