Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd Sells 20,000 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,343. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

