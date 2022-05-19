Brady (BRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of BRC opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth $867,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.