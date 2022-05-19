Brandon Filson Acquires 1,900 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) CFO Brandon Filson purchased 1,900 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,315.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,285. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $334.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

