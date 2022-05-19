Brandon Filson Acquires 1,900 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) CFO Brandon Filson purchased 1,900 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,315.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,285. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $334.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.
AOMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
