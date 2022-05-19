Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) & ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Head to Head Comparison

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and ServiceSource International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.74 $801.00 million $14.48 3.36 ServiceSource International $195.70 million 0.74 -$14.72 million ($0.09) -16.00

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 18.26% 36.46% 3.63% ServiceSource International -5.14% -0.61% -0.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bread Financial and ServiceSource International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bread Financial beats ServiceSource International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization; and serves cloud and SaaS, software and hardware, medical device and diagnostic equipment, and industrial IoT industries. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

