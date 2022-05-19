British Land (LON:BLND) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.86) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 529.29 ($6.52).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 513 ($6.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.32. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 514.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 522.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

In related news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,144.87). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($12,484.65). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,633 shares of company stock worth $868,394.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

