British Land’s (BLND) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.86) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 529.29 ($6.52).
BLND opened at GBX 513 ($6.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 69.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.16. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95).
About British Land (Get Rating)
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
