Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Aeva Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 2,535,777 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,646,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 1,546,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $6,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 3,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,773. The company has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.88. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

