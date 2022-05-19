Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will post $8.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.33 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $7.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $66.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $102.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.07 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $241.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

