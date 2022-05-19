Brokerages Anticipate Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) will report $894.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $918.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.05 million. Bread Financial posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.18 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BFH opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

