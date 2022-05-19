Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,344. The company has a market capitalization of $530.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.
Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
