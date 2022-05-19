Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 213,942 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,344. The company has a market capitalization of $530.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

