Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $924.12 Million

Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will report sales of $924.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $956.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $856.80 million. Crocs reported sales of $640.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78. Crocs has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,995,353. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

