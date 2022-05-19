Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.