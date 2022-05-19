Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will announce $95.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.38 million and the highest is $96.50 million. EverQuote posted sales of $105.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.96 million to $415.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $484.79 million, with estimates ranging from $463.90 million to $499.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. William Blair lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

EVER stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.18. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock worth $131,505. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $9,853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 290,960 shares in the last quarter.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

