Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.76. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of FCX opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.