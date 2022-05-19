Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $967.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $967.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $976.21 million and the lowest is $962.20 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $861.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of IHRT opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.