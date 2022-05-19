Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. Independent Bank also reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $6,457,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.00. Independent Bank has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.