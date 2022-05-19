Brokerages Anticipate KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KORE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of KORE Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KORE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KORE Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 802,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KORE Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KORE Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KORE Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

