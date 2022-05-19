Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

LBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

