Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.16. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 2,158,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

