Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will report $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.18. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

STNG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 41,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $606,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

