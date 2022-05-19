Brokerages Anticipate Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,836. The firm has a market cap of $380.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

