Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPTN. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $33.22 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

