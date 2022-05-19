Brokerages Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($2.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $479.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,539,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

