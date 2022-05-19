Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.21. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

