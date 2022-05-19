Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) to report ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.10). eHealth posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. eHealth’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Citigroup lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

eHealth stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $281.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.37. eHealth has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $66.49.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in eHealth by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 754.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in eHealth by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 189,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in eHealth by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

