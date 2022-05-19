Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will report $18.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $70.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

GMBL stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.