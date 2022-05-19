Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

